Showers west tonight

Rain chance for Friday/Friday night

Mild weather into the weekend

Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s tonight, so even as the rain moves in, we should be above freezing. Our slow moving storm system slowly begins to make its way towards our viewing area. Rain will start off in our western counties tonight.

Tomorrow, the rain becomes much more widespread. Most folks in Northeast Kansas will see light to at times moderate rain with this system. As the cut-off low finally exits through the first half of the weekend, high pressure builds in behind it. That will keep us dry and quiet through the first half of next week, at least.

Highs for the weekend should be near 50°, and the mild weather lasts into the middle of next week, as well. There will be a slight cool down on Monday, but we’ll rebound into the lower to middle 50s by Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard