What We’re Tracking

Mild evening

Few storms tonight

Even warmer midweek

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a light breeze can be expected as we finish up our holiday weekend. Temperatures will be fairly mild this evening with lows in the lower 50s.

Models are continuing to indicate that we may see some scattered storm chances overnight on into Monday morning. The storms overall should be rather unimpressive with the main threat being lightning this time around.

Rain and storm chances will linger through most of Monday morning and into the afternoon hours for some. Again, precipitation chances will be widely scattered across the viewing area. Highs for the day will reach the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Thereafter, we look to embark on a very warm stretch of weather. Conditions will remain dry, but windy with highs over the next several days in the upper 70s and lower 80s. These temperatures should carry us into the end of the week and weekend, so get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Rain chances appear to pop back into the forecast late Friday and Saturday as our next storm system moves into the region.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush