Overnight snow leaves a thin coating and clouds linger through Thursday

Miami and Topeka may both have temperatures in the 60s on Sunday

Winter Weather Advisory for the following counties until 8am: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage and Shawnee.

Flurries developed near the western counties overnight Monday into Tuesday. Areas of northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas got hit hard heavy wet snow and some freezing rain…especially the Dodge City and Liberal areas.

Trace to 1 inch amounts occurred across our southern region late yesterday and last night. Much of the light snow around Topeka happened from 11pm and 4am. Snow is still falling to the far east and a Winter Weather Advisory continues through the early hours of Wednesday for southeast Kansas.

We could see a few lingering flakes toward Kansas City this morning. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a chilly north breeze. Temperatures should remain in the 30s for most.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 35-40

Wind: N/NE 6-12

Wind Chills: 25-30

Clouds will be stubborn through Thursday as wind becomes more southeasterly. It might be a little more comfortable on Friday with more sunshine. Friday night might become a bit frosty before much warmer air streams into the region this weekend.

It looks like a very pleasant start to February. A sunny to partly cloudy sky should be the rule, and highs may reach well into the 50s. Some communities may get temperatures of 61-65 Sunday. Who would think that we might only be 5-8 degrees cooler than Miami at that point?

For Super Bowl fans, there should be widespread showers and storms Friday night and Saturday in South Florida. A mostly sunny sky should dominate Sunday with a high near 71. It should be around 68 degrees at kickoff.

Light snow goes away, but clouds likely stay…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

