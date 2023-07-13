What We’re Tracking

Still hot and humid to end the week

Better storm chances Friday

Cooler start to next week

A partly cloudy sky for tonight. There is a chance for storms tonight into overnight hours primarily for our southern counties. Some storms could be strong. On Friday, we see our best chance of rain as a cool front pushes through the area. Storms will form along this boundary and push towards the south and east. Some storms could be severe. Primary threats are damaging wind and hail.

Saturday looks slightly less humid from the front that moved through the day before humidity really make its way out by Sunday. Winds shift back around to the north by the weekend making feels like temperatures much lower than what we have seen this week.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because hot and muggy weather looks to return. By the middle of the week, we are looking at temperatures in the upper 90s close to 100s again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard