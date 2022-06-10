LEBO (KSNT) – Overnight rain, winds and hail created chaos for one Lebo resident who woke up to a yard blanketed in tree limbs.

Bob Grey, of Lebo, said he woke up to a huge mess in the yard, but luckily no vehicles were hit.

Meteorologist Becky Taylor reported Friday morning a strong storm moved through portions of the area overnight. There have been reports of tree damage around the Lebo area in Coffey County. Several tree limbs were also reported down near Reading.

Lingering showers could continue this morning, but northeast Kansas should dry out by this afternoon.