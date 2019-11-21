Overnight storms are gone, but there may be scattered snow showers tomorrow

The weather pattern has been warm and mainly dry for almost a week. Fall has lasted longer than it often does with many days in the 60s and even 70s.

We’ve had a few cold snaps, and we are turning much cooler again. The rain started late yesterday, and overnight thunderstorms hit with the passing boundary. Some rain was very heavy for 10-15 minutes. Maybe everything looks a little cleaner after being so dry this month.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day. We spend much of the afternoon in the 40s, and the chilly north wind will make it feel like 30s. Cloud cover should become broken so expect some partly cloudy periods.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Temps: 40s

Wind Chills: 30s

Wind: NW 15-25

Clouds return Thursday night with temperatures falling to near freezing. Friday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with upper 30s for most. There may even be some scattered snow showers across the region Friday afternoon.

The upcoming weekend looks decent with fairly light breezes and abundant sunshine. It will give you a good opportunity to hang holiday lights and get rid of more leaves.

Next week begins dry, but there might be some rain by Monday evening. Rain should occur Tuesday, and that may turn to snow early Wednesday as folks start to travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Thanksgiving Day looks partly cloudy and a tad breezy at this point with mid 50s for highs. We will start to shed light on the rest of the long holiday as time passes.

Chilly today and colder tomorrow….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

