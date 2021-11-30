Partly cloudy and cooler tonight; possible record warmth tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy, calm tonight

Quiet and warm weather pattern

Dry conditions continue

Temperatures will remain on the mild side for this evening with partly cloudy skies continuing to move through overhead. Overnight lows will cool into the middle 30s with cloud cover beginning to dissipate by tomorrow morning.

For Wednesday we’ll see much warmer air move back into the area with unseasonably warm temperatures taking over the next couple of days. Highs for the afternoon should reach the upper 60s with some spots pushing lower 70s. A few spots may break high temperature records – Topeka specifically will be within one or two degrees. Mostly sunny skies will be present with winds out of the west.

By Thursday afternoon, we could be climbing to record levels yet again with highs in the 70s. Both Topeka and Concordia may break records by as much as three or four degrees. That above-average warmth will continue through the rest of the week as sunshine continues and ending out the work week in the upper 60s for Friday.

Once the weekend rolls around, we get another cold front that will slide through and our temperatures will suffer both Saturday and Sunday. Highs may struggle to even get out of the upper 40s into the lower 50s. Even with that front, there is still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush