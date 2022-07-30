What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy for Saturday

Gradually warming through the weekend

Much hotter next week

We’re starting off cool this morning with many in the lower 60s and even some upper 50s mixing in! Light winds through the night has allowed for some patchy fog to develop and it may not burn off until mid morning so use caution when visibility is reduce.

Highs for this afternoon will remain mild in the mid 80s with slightly warmer temperatures expected for Sunday before we see the heat return. There is an ever so slight chance we could see a shower or thunderstorm over the weekend but nothing widespread is expected.

The heat really looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s, so enjoy the break from the heat for the next few days!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez