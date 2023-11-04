What We’re Tracking

Beautiful weather for the weekend

Few showers north Saturday

Warm start to next week

Winds relaxed overnight and skies remained mostly clear to allow temperatures to drop closer to average this morning. We’re starting off in the 40s with a few areas even in the 30s. Overall, the weather is looking really good heading into the weekend even with a slight dip in temperatures today.

With the passage of a front, we have a chance for a few showers in our northern counties. These showers will be spotty in nature so don’t expect over the top rain amounts. It’s possible a few spots south may see a random shower as well but most will stay north of I-70. We quickly clear out heading into Saturday night.

This front also temporarily cools us down this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 60s and possibly upper 50s. We quickly rebound to wrap up the weekend with highs reaching the 70s again on Sunday as our winds pick up from the south at 15-20 mph.

The start of the work week looks to be beautiful as well. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s. We maintain dry weather for most of next week. We are watching our next cold front that drops us back into the 50s by next Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez