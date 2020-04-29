Partly cloudy and very windy today before a near perfect ending to April

We try to enjoy dry weather from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday

We have officially recorded rainfall on 11 of the past 18 days. Levels on area streams, creeks and rivers are up but everything seems manageable. There aren’t any flooding problems now or in the foreseeable future.

Monday gave us morning rain with afternoon sunshine, and Tuesday was just the opposite with morning sun and afternoon storms.

Wednesday looks partly sunny and very windy. Many spots may only reach the upper 60s. Gusty breezes of 20-40mph will impact some activities and you may want to secure some items on the porch or patio.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 67-71

Wind: N/NW 20-40

Thursday might be our best day of the week with less wind, decent sun and 70s. What a great way to end April. It will be much warmer for the start of May. Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions Friday with low to mid 80s. Higher humidity should be noticeable too.

This weekend, we may see a chance of showers and storms by Sunday. Expect a partly cloudy sky with 80s Saturday and dew points in the 60s. Highs should be in the 70s Sunday as temps lower a tad after the storm producing boundary goes east. Low temperatures will range from 57-62.

The pattern from Monday to Wednesday looks occasional wet and numbers should trend down into the midweek period.

Sun and clouds do battle, but what out for strong wind…

KSNT Meteorologist David George







