Partly cloudy skies throughout the day today with a chilly weekend expected

Partly cloudy skies can be expected today with afternoon highs reaching the lower 40s. Some mildly unsettled weather remains in the viewing area with cooler air sticking around and breezy conditions picking back up around lunch time. Wind chill values will be near or under 30 degrees for much of the day.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with partly cloudy skies still in the forecast. Temperatures will try to climb to the middle 40s but may struggle due to cloud cover in the area. By the afternoon breezy conditions are once again forecast to move through at about 15-20 mph.

Looking forward to the upcoming work week we continue with our warming trend on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and even lower 50s possible. Our next front looks to move through on Tuesday which will drop us slightly into the mid 40s with a chance for rain as well. Most of next week looks to remain in the 40s which is warm for mid-January!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

