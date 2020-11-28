Partly cloudy skies tonight with a cool down and breezy conditions for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Winds pick up tomorrow

Cooler next week

Temperatures will fall into the middle to lower 40s this evening. Cloud cover is forecast to steadily move into the area giving us partly cloudy skies and keeping temperatures a bit more on the mild side with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Wind speeds will quickly increase starting tomorrow morning and peaking in mid afternoon as we keep an eye on a cold front moving through the area. Sustained speeds of 15-25 mph can be anticipated out of the north with wind gusts of up to 35 mph possible.

Temperatures will only reach the middle 40s across the region tomorrow afternoon with cloud cover slowly decreasing as the day goes on. Overnight lows, Sunday into Monday morning, will be on the cooler side as we drop into the lower 20s. Wind chill values will also need to be closely monitored as we are expected to drop below 20 degrees at that time as well.

High temperatures for the week will be stuck in the 40s as this cooler air is forecast to stick around just a little bit longer. Low temperatures each morning will only be in the 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

