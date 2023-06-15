What We’re Tracking

Partly cloudy tonight

Rain chances return this weekend

Hot beginning to next week

Tonight will consist of a partly cloudy sky with lows dipping down into the middle 60s. Highs rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s for tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Most storms stay west until Friday night into Saturday morning where we have storms come through the area.

The best chance for storms this week appears to be late Saturday into Sunday morning. Humidity continues to build and highs remain around average in the middle to upper 80s this weekend.

By the start of next week, we heat up slightly with highs in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will typically hang around the middle to upper 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor