Muggy through Wednesday

Front moves in

Cooler by the weekend

After showers and storms this morning, it feels much nicer because of the rain cooled air. As we progress throughout the evening, it should warm up but overall not too bad for this time of year. Dew points still sit in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures in the overnight hours will dip down in the lower 70s making it still a warm overnight.

We hang on to isolated storm chances over the next couple of days, but overall most of these days should be dry. For Wednesday, we will still be warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100°.

A front should make it’s way through for the last half of the week. This could bring some showers and storms for late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. The front also looks to lower our humidity and cool us down into the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.

By the first part of next week, we could be looking at an extended period of hot weather as an upper ridge builds in. Highs by Monday will already be back in the middle to upper 90s, so enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard