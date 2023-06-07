What We’re Tracking

Cold front on the way

Isolated storms Thursday and Friday

Better chance for widespread rain by late Saturday

Tonight, we expect some cloud cover to move through the area as a cold front moves in early tomorrow. Although, this cold front is a weaker front, temperatures drop a few degrees into the middle 80s. With the front, there is an isolated chance for the some showers and storms.

Friday, our pattern looks to reset for another chance for scattered storms with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Finally, there appears to be a better chance for more widespread showers and storms by the time we get to the weekend. Our highest chance for rain as of now remains to be late Saturday with cooler temperatures on the way by Sunday as another cold front moves through.

The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush