Passing clouds, a shower or two tonight before north breezes return

What We’re Tracking:

Sunshine again Thursday

Warmer by the weekend

Rounds of storms this weekend, as well

There could be another chance for a few spotty showers before daybreak Thursday, but for the most part we look to remain dry. Overnight temperatures will settle back into the middle 40s by early Thursday.

With sunshine much of the day on Thursday, we should see temperatures climbing into the 60s. We’ll slowly warm up as we approach 70° on Friday. By the weekend highs will return to the 70s and lower 80s, but another storm system will be moving through that could bring us a chance for a few showers and storms by Saturday morning. Rain chances look to continue periodically Saturday and we could even see a few thunderstorms overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

Just after daybreak Sunday, things do seem to dry out and clear out just in time for Mother’s Day festivities. Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures drop back down below average into the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

