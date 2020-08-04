Passing clouds and mild weather for another day or two

What We’re Tracking:

Mild weather for another couple days

Warmer weather later in the week

Muggy air makes a return

Humidity levels will remain on the low side through the next day or two. Areas of clouds will pass overhead periodically through Wednesday, which will have an impact on temperatures tonight. With more clouds around, it won’t be as cool with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60 by early Wednesday morning.

Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. The wind will remain fairly light from the east and southeast, but a slight increase in humidity may be felt by the end of the day–primarily over the western counties of the viewing area.

Higher humidity spreads in from Thursday into the weekend. Along with higher humidity, there will be a chance for a few scattered showers and storms, mainly at night. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by the end of the week and into the lower 90s this weekend. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 by this weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

