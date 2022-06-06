What We’re Tracking:

A few rounds of storms this week

Several periods of dry weather through the week

Temperatures slightly below average

Another round of showers and storms will be possible later tonight and into the early part of Tuesday. Overnight lows look to dip into the lower 60s.

We slowly clear out through the day and see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storms are possible, again, Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesdaybefore a longer stretch of dry weather through the middle of the week.

Much of Wednesday and Thursday appear dry with highs near 80°, but our next chance for storms arrives late Thursday night and into Friday morning before we really begin to dry things out toward the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, and we’ll start to warm things up gradually into the middle 80s by Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller