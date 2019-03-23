Passing showers and storms this evening; mainly cloudy for Sunday

An additional round of scattered showers and storms will start to move through this evening, especially for some northwestern areas where a line of rain will push through. The threat of any severe weather is low, but some gusty winds and small hail can't be entirely ruled out.

The chance for some showers and thunderstorms will continue on through the evening into the early overnight hours. When it's not raining, it will continue to stay cloudy overhead tonight as temperatures bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The night will start off with a south wind, sustained at 10 to 20 mph, before subsiding a bit by daybreak on Sunday.

There may be enough lingering moisture to support some morning sprinkles and drizzle. Otherwise, Sunday will be another day of more clouds than sunshine for most. The best chance for seeing more prominent breaks of sunshine in the second half of the day will be to the southeast.

Even with the limited sunshine once again for Sunday, temperatures will still rebound pretty nicely. A south and southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph during the morning, will become more of a north and northwest wind for the afternoon. That warm breeze during the morning will be enough to still get high temperatures into the 50s to right around 60°.

That cooler north wind will have more of an impact temperatures for Sunday night and Monday. By Monday morning, temperatures will be a touch bit cooler, back down into the low to mid 40s. A consistent north to northeast wind throughout the day on Monday, couplede with a mostly cloudy sky overhead, will keep high temperatures trapped in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday is shaping up to be one of the coolest days of the upcoming week. A mix of sun and clouds at times for Tuesday will help high temperatures get back to right around 60°.

It turns even warmer for Wednesday and Thursday with upper 60s and lower 70s. However, that will go along with some scattered showers for Wednesday, with a few thunderstorms possible come Thursday. Regardless of the rain chances, both days will be a bit on the breezy side, as well.