Passing snow showers give way to cool sunshine Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Early snow showers wrap up

Clearing, cool for Wednesday

Warmer by the end of the week

A few areas of light snow will continue to push to the east and move out as the night goes on. Overnight looks to be quite cold as clouds clear out tonight and winds relax, our temperatures should drop into the upper teens.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. The warmer air will be slow to arrive, keeping it rather cool again on Wednesday.

The second half of the week should be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 50s and nighttime lows in the 20s to lower 30s. The week will be primarily dry with the next chance for precipitation looking to be at the start of next weekend. And even then, that chance is looking pretty slim.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

