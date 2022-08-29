What We’re Tracking:

A few strong storms moving through

Lower humidity for several days

Warm week, cooler nights ahead

As the front moves through, it should serve as the focus for thunderstorm development through the middle of the night before it pushes far enough south to take rain chances out of the area for the tail end of the night. With a lot of moisture and instability in place, some of the storms could get strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain. Once we clear out and humidity lowers, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s overnight.

After the cold front, our wind turns to the north and both lower humidity and slightly cooler air will be in place. Our temperatures will moderate ever so slightly with highs in the middle to upper 80s through the rest of the week. With more tolerable humidity levels back for the remainder of the week, look for cooler nights with lows much of in the lower to middle 60s.

There appears to be a slim chance for storms again by the end of the week, but there’s some pretty decent model disagreement. As of right now, much of the week remains dry, but we’ll keep an eye on the last half of the week. Warmer weather looks to be in store for Labor Day weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller