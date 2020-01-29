Patches of fog tonight, warmer weekend still ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of fog possible tonight

Periodic clouds through Friday

Much warmer this weekend

Temperatures will dip back into the upper 20s tonight with areas of clouds through much of the night. After the recent snow has melted away for much of the region, we’ll have to watch for areas of patchy dense fog to develop.

Thursday and Friday will bring in some slight warming with periodic cloud cover. With the possibility of some sun mixed in, temperatures will climb only slightly in the 30s. A few light showers are possible on Friday, but otherwise dry.

The more significant warm-up is on the way for this weekend. Highs on Saturday should top out in the lower to middle 50s, then warming up into the 60s for the southern half of the area on Sunday, with 50s again up north. However, shortly after this a strong cold front will rush through early on Monday, bringing a return to an Arctic chill with the chance for some light snow on Tuesday. Otherwise, sharply colder air and gusty winds will bring in a winter chill for the first week of February.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

