What We’re Tracking:

Patchy dense fog early

Sunny and warm Labor Day weekend

Little to no rain chances

Rain chances have really diminished as not much developed early this morning. With clear skies and calm winds through the night, we did develop some patchy dense fog mostly south of I-70 and east of I-335 that is reducing visibility to less than a 1/4 mile in spots. Take it slow if you have to be out and about early otherwise it should burn off by mid-morning once we get some sunshine.

Dry conditions will remain for Saturday and much of the holiday weekend. For Saturday, temperatures will drop maybe a few degrees into the middle to upper 80s with winds picking up from the North at 10-15 mph providing a cooler breeze.

Afternoon highs near average continue through the rest of the extended weekend with middle to upper 80s Sunday and near 90° by Labor Day itself. Overall, it looks like a great forecast for any “end of summer” activities you may have planned!

Heading into early next week we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez