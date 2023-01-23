What We’re Tracking:

Patchy dense fog early Monday

Another chance for snow midweek

No major warm-up in sight

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until 9 AM.

We’re seeing patchy dense fog across the area this morning reducing visibility down to 1/4 mile at times. Temperatures are in the lower 20s and 10s with wind chills feeling like single digits for some. There may also be frost on your windshield heading out the door so between that and the fog, you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes before heading out the door.

The fog should start to lift by mid-day and we could see a little bit more sunshine before the clouds move back in. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 40s but with a light breeze out of the West, it may feel closer to middle to upper 30s throughout the day.

We’ll hold on to the near average temperatures for Tuesday around 40° with another chance for patchy fog early. Otherwise cloud cover builds in ahead of our next system that will arrive by the evening.

That will be our next chance for a wintry mix as it looks to move in just before midnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation from it for some. The higher accumulations look to stay to the southeast of the viewing over portions of Oklahoma and western Missouri. Northwestern portion of the are may very well miss out on this event.

Once our midweek system moves out, we look to stay dry heading into the weekend. We’ll struggle with temperatures in the 30s for Wednesday but look to see more sunshine on the way for the tail end of the week. Highs by Saturday should return to the middle to upper 40s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez