What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog/drizzle early

Cloudy, Cool Monday

Showers/storms late into Tuesday

Central Kansas is starting to see dense fog this morning leading to reduced visibility. Portions of our area also have a chance to see some freezing fog this morning which could cause some slick spots on roadways mainly bridges and overpasses. Give yourself a little bit of extra time before heading out the door this morning.

Some may even get drizzle this morning that could be off and on throughout the day. We all will be dealing with cloud cover with temperatures trying to reach 50° for you Monday afternoon.

Much stronger winds will move into the area ahead of our next chance for rain. Southeasterly breezes will be sustained at 10-15 mph during this afternoon before picking up overnight at 15-20+ mph with gusts of 25-35 mph possible. This is the arrival of our next system.

There is a chance we start to see some isolated showers later this afternoon and evening but our better chance comes late tonight. Rain becomes more likely just before midnight before seeing scattered showers and storms before daybreak Tuesday. Rumbles of thunder are possible along with some brief heavy downpours.

The rain should be out by mid-morning Tuesday and will take the cloud cover with it. Stronger south breezes will stick around and with more sunshine by the afternoon, some spots could try and warm up near 60°.

A cold front swings through for Wednesday as our storm system slowly pulls to the north and east. We’ll see highs for the midweek in the upper 30s-low 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s. There is a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through early Thursday, but it looks to just be a few light flurries.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez