Patchy fog early, warmer Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog early

Much warmer Saturday

Few showers late with brief cooldown

Winds will relax tonight, becoming calm. With that being said, there could be some patchy fog development early tomorrow morning especially for our southern counties. This could reduce visibility down to a half a mile or less. Use caution if you have to drive early on.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start off around freezing in the lower 30s. By the afternoon, we should rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s with more sunshine and breezier conditions.

There is a slim chance we could see a couple showers late Saturday night, but it’s not looking very promising as a cold front moves across the area. Southern portions of the viewing area have a better chance at seeing some rain after sunset Saturday through midnight.

The cold front won’t do too much to our temperatures overnight, but it will stop us from warming up very much as we see temperatures back to average for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead to early next week, we’ll start to warm back up into the upper 50s by Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Eventually our 60s return by mid-week. Overall, it looks like we’ll have a quiet and dry end to the month of February with a nice warm-up expected through the first week of March.

About a week from now there is a *slight chance we *could see our first thunderstorm of the season. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for how things are shaping as we get closer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

