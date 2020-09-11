Patchy fog expected Saturday morning with seasonable temperatures this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds start to clear out overnight

Patchy fog early Saturday morning

Warm up ahead this weekend

Cloud cover should start to clear out overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Patchy fog will be possible in the early hours of tomorrow morning thanks to left over moisture from our departing system. Mostly sunny skies expected through the day on Saturday with a slight chance for afternoon showers for some of our eastern counties.

As we head further into the weekend we start to clear out even more. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s as we finally get some sunshine. Calm and dry conditions are expected throughout the day on Sunday as well.

The quick taste of late fall we saw earlier this week will be but just a memory as seasonable temperatures come back into the forecast. To start your work week we should be seeing a change in our upper air patterns that will lead to temperatures remaining in the lower 80s and dry throughout the first half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez.

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com