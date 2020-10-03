Patchy fog likely early Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Fog early Sunday

Warming up into next week

Dry conditions remain

Clouds will continue to decrease overnight with lows dropping into the lower 40s this evening. Expect a mostly clear and a calm night ahead.

Highs on Sunday will once again reach below average as the struggle to get out of the the upper 60s to finish out your weekend. A lot more sunshine will be in place which may help some spots reach the low 70s.

As we head into the beginning of the work week, and further into October, temperatures will actually begin to rise back into the 70s for the start of the week. Eventually low 80s will return by Wednesday. A very stubborn upper air pattern continues to prevent any stronger systems from developing and moving into the area. Unfortunately this also means rain chances will not be expected for the next several days either.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

