Patchy fog possible early Sunday, Sunshine continues

Skies continue to clear

More sunshine Sunday

Seasonable temperatures all week

We’ll continue to clear out overnight tonight as temperatures fall back down into the middle to upper 50s. There could even be some patchy fog, although not as dense or widespread as this morning.

Sunday will be comfortable as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with even more sunshine as we continue to stay dry. Humidity levels will rise, but not anything too unpleasant. Calm conditions look to stick around for much of next week as well.

The quick taste of late fall we saw earlier this week will be but just a memory as seasonable temperatures come back into the forecast. To start your work week we should be seeing a change in our upper air patterns that will lead to temperatures remaining in the lower 80s and dry throughout the first half of the week.

We may even hold off on rain chances until early next week. Enjoy the pleasant weather this week!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez.

