What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog

Another chance for snow midweek

No major warm-up in sight

After a few clouds pass through Sunday evening, we will watch for some patchy fog overnight into Monday morning with the low in the lower 20s.

After that, we are still near average with chilly January weather into early next week. Highs are expected in the upper 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the 20s through Tuesday.

Our next chance for wintry mix arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation from it. The higher accumulations look to stay to the southeast of the viewing over portions of Oklahoma and western Missouri.

Once our midweek system moves out, we look to stay dry heading into the weekend with more sunshine on the way and highs returning into the middle 40s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller