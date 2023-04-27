We should see a brief period of clearing skies overnight before more clouds build in ahead of tomorrow’s system. Our winds will become nearly calm, too. So, we may see some patchy fog develop in our eastern and southern counties, especially, early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s.

Showers begin to move into our western counties tomorrow morning, then make their way to the east through the day. We may hear a couple rumbles of thunder in our eastern counties in the afternoon, but aren’t expecting any severe weather with this system.

Temperatures should make it into the middle 60s on Friday to the east, but we may be stuck in the 50s towards the west as rain begins earlier there. The cold front associated with this system will move through by the afternoon, so our highs will most likely happen around midday.

The cooler air lags behind just a bit with this system, and it’s really not all that cool to begin with. Saturday, we should still make it into the upper 60s with a bit of a breezy wind, and Sunday should be a tad cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be windier, though, for the last half of the weekend with wind gusts on Sunday around 35mph out of the north and west.