Patchy fog possible tonight with cooler temperatures Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog tonight

Cool Sunday

Slightly warmer Labor Day

Now that we’re clearing out from the leftover clouds from last night’s storm, overnight lows this evening will take us down into the lower 60s – with some spots around the region likely seeing some upper 50s.

The cooler air is expected to remain in the area and will keep our temperatures in the low-mid 80s for Sunday with low humidity as well. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a calm wind in place. A very pleasant day for part of our holiday weekend!

Labor day will remain dry but temperatures will try and warm up a bit more into the upper 80s and that will be the case for Tuesday as well. But, our dew points look to stay lower so heat index values shouldn’t really be a concern.

By mid to late week, highs will cool back down to the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. More fall-like weather is on the way!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez