Patchy fog this morning gives way to sunny skies and warm temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Fog this morning – more dense south and east

Warming up for today

More clouds late in the week

Today is starting off with some patchy fog across the area. It’s a bit more dense the further south and east you are. This’ll dissipate, though, as we go through the morning hours, and eventually, we’ll be left with a gorgeous day! We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It’ll be a great day to enjoy some fresh air and soak up the sunshine! The only downside will be that it’ll be slightly breezy. We could see southerly breezes gusting up to 25 mph at times.

The next cold front will then slide in Thursday and our wind will turn back to the north overnight. We’ll likely see more clouds and only slight cooling on Thursday with highs back into the middle 60s.

Rain chances look to be best to the south late Thursday into early Friday with a better chance for more widespread rain late Friday night into early Saturday before clearing out for the second half of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com