Patchy fog this morning gives way to sunshine, storms tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog this morning

Not as hot this week

More rain possible tomorrow

With clearing skies tonight, and wet ground from yesterday’s rain, we’re seeing some patchy fog developing this morning. Use caution if you’re out driving this morning. There could be some spots with dense fog, especially in low lying areas. After sunrise, any fog will dissipate, and we’ll see mainly sunny skies today. That will allow us to warm a bit, into the middle 80s. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon, but overall, we should remain dry until late tonight.

Our next system moves in for the middle of the week, bringing several chances for scattered showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. We’ll have to watch areas that have already received plenty of rain this week very closely, as any more heavy rain could cause flooding issues.

That system will keep our temperatures below average in the lower 80s for highs for the rest of the week. Mild weather stays in place with more comfortable humidity levels settling in this weekend with highs remaining in the lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

