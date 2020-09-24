Patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the 80s to end the week

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog to start the day

Sunny, warm end of the week

Cool down expected next week

Patchy fog in low lying areas through the morning hours but should be clearing out by 8 or 9 am. Sunny skies expected today with highs in the mid 80s and minimal cloud cover through the region.

The rest of the week will be relatively dry as our upper air patterns keep the area sunny and warm. Despite it being officially fall, summer like temperatures will hold on just a bit longer as we will see those temperatures climb into the upper 80s and even lower 90s Friday and Saturday.

The next cold front will move through on Saturday night. This will change our winds to become more northwesterly and will cool our temperatures down slightly for Sunday. After that front, we warm up on Monday before an even stronger cold front moves through and cools us off for the middle of next week. Unfortunately rain chances continue to be little to none for at least the next 6 to 7 days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez.