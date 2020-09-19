Patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s today

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and getting warmer over the weekend

Mild for next week

Dry conditions stick around

Patchy fog expected this morning although it wont be quite as widespread and should dissipate by 9 or 10 am. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s today with breezy conditions out of the south. Mostly sunny skies are in store throughout the day with the hazy look we have been seeing lately sticking around for a bit longer.

Sunday looks to be sunny as well and will kick off a trend of low 80s that are likely to persist for the next six to seven days at least. Humidity levels may increase slightly this weekend otherwise expect lots of sunshine.

Our upper air patterns continue to fight against any potential rain chances for the foreseeable future. Quiet, calm, and dry conditions will persist throughout the whole week but at least temperatures will remain in the comfortable low 80s range.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

