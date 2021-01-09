Patchy freezing fog possible tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Another average day

Warmer next week

Dry conditions remain for several days

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the night as temperatures fall yet again into the lower 20s.

Patchy freezing fog is possible in the morning reducing visibility so make sure to give yourself some extra time if you have to head out the door early. There could also be some slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

As we head into Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain seasonable for this time of year with highs once again only in the middle to upper 30s. This includes overnight lows of around 20 degrees.

By the time we start next week we should see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. But the dry stretch of weather will carry us through, at least, mid week.

Heading into Wednesday and even Thursday afternoon, temperatures could surge well above average reaching the lower 50s in spots!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com