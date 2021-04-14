Periodic cloud cover continues for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Periodic cloud cover this week

Cool to mild conditions

Rain chances toward end of the week

Another chilly start for your Wednesday with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are starting off in the middle to upper 30s again, and that could leave patches of frost possible before daybreak.

The cooler air will stick around for the majority of the week with highs for Wednesday and Thursday struggling to get out of the upper 50s with a few spots potentially making it into the lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies are also expected to persist through the next few days with a sunny start to the day today and Thursday before clouds move in during the afternoon hours. Fortunately, the wind will remain fairly light.

The next storm system to move into Kansas should arrive late Thursday into Friday when we could see more rain. Scattered showers look to stick around through a majority of the daytime Friday before they wind down fairly early on Saturday, but we’ll stay cool behind the rain as we continue to stay in the 50s for Saturday

Looking ahead to next week, warmer temperatures may return by Monday before we see another potential cool down.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

