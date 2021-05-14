Periodic rain chances, but decent weather in between

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of rain possible this weekend

Stretches of nice weather between the showers

Near normal temperatures

Areas of showers are possible overnight with mostly cloudy weather. A light south wind will continue through the night as temperatures only fall back into the middle 50s by early Saturday morning.

During the day on Saturday, a few hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible, but this type of weather pattern allows for several hours of pleasant weather between any showers. With periods of rain and some clearing, temperatures should reach into the lower 70s on Saturday.

A very similar set up will be present for Sunday with more occasional rain and thunderstorm chances. A few stretches of drier conditions will also be around but most of the day looks to remain overall cloudy. Highs to wrap up the weekend may try to reach the middle 70s. Looking ahead to early next week scattered rain chances will remain as well as temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A few thunderstorms may also make their way into the area with mostly cloudy conditions likely to remain for a good portion of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com