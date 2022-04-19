Today will still be on the chilly side with clouds moving in along with a few showers.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Our southerly wind increases through the day and stays with us through the night with gusts around 20-30mph.

That will keep temperatures very mild tonight, only dipping to around 50°. That will also help to warm us up into the 70s by the middle of the week.

Although we hold on to the warmer air, we see a more active weather pattern in store with multiple rain chances ahead that could start with a few passing showers today and additional rain chances will move through periodically part of each day this week.