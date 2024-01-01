To start off the new year, we still hold on to chilly temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The clouds have been rather stubborn since yesterday, and we’re still dealing with those low clouds this morning. Hopefully we can clear some of that out later and end up with a little sun.

The week, and year, start off a bit chilly, but with a returning southwest breeze, we should make it back up into the middle 40s by tomorrow. Highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s will carry us straight through the end of the week and into the start of next weekend.

We are watching our next storm system that looks to move in late Friday and into early Saturday. As of right now, most of our temperatures would support a rather chilly rain during this time, but some snowflakes may try to mix in, too. There looks to be a slightly better chance to see some snow across the area by Saturday morning. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system, so keep checking back for updates through the week.