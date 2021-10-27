Periods of rain likely, area-wide, through today

Another cold front slowly moves through Wednesday afternoon and evening that will bring us periods of showers and storms through the day. These will start to taper off from west to east overnight, but some showers could remain stubborn for the eastern half of the area through tomorrow.

High temperatures will remain steady through today in the upper 50s and low 60s, that is until the cold front makes it through your area. On the backside of it, winds will pick up from the north and west, gusting as high as 40mph through Thursday, and dropping temperatures.

Expect high temperatures in the mid 50s for Thursday and upper 50s to low 60s Friday with a slight warm-up Saturday, into the middle 60s before yet another cold front moves in.