HOYT (KSNT) – A resident near Hoyt captured a rare photo of a large fire reflecting off the cloud cover on Thursday night.

KSNT 27 News spoke with the resident who said that the photo was taken at 8:30 p.m. while looking to the northeast of Hoyt. The resident went on to say the fire was a controlled burn in the distance that was being reflected by heavy cloud cover.

If you have a photo or video you’d like to share with KSNT and have it appear in one of our stories, follow this link or look for the Share It! icon on our website’s homepage.