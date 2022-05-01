What We’re Tracking:

Breezy tonight

Decent chance for rain Monday

More rain next week

Now that the cloud cover has moved out of the area from Friday night’s system, temperatures have really cooled down for the morning with many starting in the upper 40s and a few in the lower 50s leaving a chilly start for the day.

The good news is we’ll see plenty of sunshine take over to wrap up the weekend with highs in the lower 70s which is pretty average for this time of year. Unfortunately the breezy conditions will return for the afternoon though – gusts of up to 25 mph will be possible.

Cloud cover will then pick up later this evening with our next storm system gearing up to move through on Monday. There may be a few spotty showers around sunset for those along the I-70 corridor but most will remain dry.

A healthy chance for rain moves in Monday morning giving everyone a shot at some precipitation as this event appears to be a bit more widespread. With that being said, a slight chance for strong to severe storms will also be present especially during the evening. They may not be severe but rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible.

Heading into Tuesday and beyond we’re tracking much more rain which should further help our drought conditions across the state. Thunderstorm chances will also exist with temperatures largely in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez