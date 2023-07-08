What We’re Tracking

Cool Saturday

Pleasant through Sunday

Heating back up next week

We saw a few storms roll through the area this morning but things are drying out as we start off in the 60s and even some struggling out of the low 70s. Today will remain fairly ‘cool’ as highs may not get out of the upper 70s for many (potentially low 80s) and clouds filter throughout the day.

The pleasant weather continues into Sunday as we hold on to winds from the north and low humidity. We’ll hold on to a slight chance for an isolated shower or two over the next few days, but we’ll see quite a bit of dry time across the area as rain chances look limited. The driest period for us over then next week will most likely be Sunday and into Monday.

90s return by Monday and heat continues to build into the area. Monday and Tuesday look dry with mostly sunny skies. A southerly breeze will continue to bring moisture into our area for Wednesday which looks to be the hottest day of the week. Our heat index values could send us over 100° during the afternoon before a front tries to make it’s way through. Storm chances increase a bit for Thursday with the passage of the front.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez