Pleasant but windy end to the holiday week

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Cloud and Republic county from 12 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties from 12 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

What We’re Tracking:

Spotty showers continue tonight

Warmer temperatures, but windy, Saturday

Much colder by Sunday

We’ll have drizzle off and on throughout the night with occasional light rain showers. Temperatures will actually increase throughout the night into the lower 50s!

Rain chances begin to taper off after midnight, and our clouds begin to decrease heading into Saturday morning. We should have a mostly sunny day to start the weekend, but winds will be pretty gusty out there as they come out of the south and west. Saturday afternoon, we could have sustained winds anywhere between 20-30 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will end up in the middle to upper 50s. Leaving us a pleasant, but windy Saturday.

A front will move through on Sunday bringing in some colder air. Winds will still be breezy, but out of the north and west this time. Temperatures will have a hard time making it into the lower 40s Sunday afternoon and most spots might not even make it out of the upper 30s. Cold temperatures and gusty winds could make it feel like the teens to start the day and 20s for the afternoon wind chill values.

Looking ahead, the good news is that at least we’ll have dry weather for all those traveling back home after the holiday weekend and pleasant weather for the first week of December!

