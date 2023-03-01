Wednesday looks to be quite pleasant overall for the first day of Meteorological Spring. Temperatures will drop just a bit – into the upper 50s to near 60° with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. A light breeze out of the north will be present for much of the day, but not strong enough to be too much of a nuisance.

Our next system moves in for Thursday and Friday, and that gives us another chance for wintry precipitation. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty on how the system will unfold, mainly in the track and our temperatures, but we are currently seeing indications of a rain/snow mix for late Thursday that could change over to some snow Friday morning.

As it stands right now, just plan on a potentially messy morning commute Friday where slick road conditions could be possible, and we’ll keep you updated with the latest as it gets closer.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be a bit colder, with highs expected in the mid 40s.