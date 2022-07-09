What We’re Tracking:

Slightly “cooler” Saturday

Warming up Sunday

Storm chances by next week

We’re starting off near average in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. Winds are light which will help allow fog to develop in spots. This may reduce visibility down to a mile or less so take it easy if you’re out and about early.

A pleasant day in store as the slight cool down will stick around for our Saturday . Plenty of sunshine expected and afternoon highs may only climb into the middle to upper 80s. Dew points are fairly low for this time of year so heat index values shouldn’t be an issue for the afternoon! A very pleasant start to the weekend.

Things heat right back up for Sunday with sunshine continuing on and highs returning to the lower 90s. Humidity will start to slowly creep back in as well heading into early next week.

There looks to be another slight chance for rain late Monday. Storms look to arrive by sunset before moving out. This may provide another cool down associated with it by the time we get to the middle of next week. Monday stays hot, though, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values over 100°.

Behind the rain and the front, temperatures should remain near average for the rest of next week in the lower 90s, but there are indications that another big heat wave is on the horizon beyond that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez