Pleasant Sunday and Monday

More rain midweek

Brief warm-up before big cool down

A cool start for our Sunday morning with many in the 40s. We held on to clear skies through the night with light winds and will continue to hold on to little to no cloud cover throughout the day.

Sunday will remain pleasant with highs continuing in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. That trend looks to continue for Monday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. However, it does appear like our winds will pick back up out of the south during this time, too.

By Tuesday our rain chances start to return as we climb into the middle 70s and potentially upper 70s Wednesday where we get a dry period before another chance for rain Thursday. Behind it, we have a big cool down in store heading into next weekend.

