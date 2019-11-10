Pleasant day ahead for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant Sunday

Much colder Monday

Increasing temperatures

Saturday night will be a pleasant one as temperatures only drop down into the lower to middle 40s with increasing cloud cover throughout the night.

Another cold front sweeps across northeast Kansas on Sunday, but we should still reach the mid 50s before turning much colder. Veterans Day may be frigid with temps that barely get to the 30-32 degree mark, and there may be some morning snow showers that could leave a dusting. Otherwise wind chilly values for Monday morning will feel like single digits with Monday afternoon feeling like we’re in the teens.

Lows through midweek may range from 10-20 degrees. Highs may only reach the lower 30s again on Tuesday and mid to upper 30s Wednesday. Conditions should remain dry for the entire week. Besides the slight chance for some flurries Sunday night into Monday morning, the chance for snow is essentially zero for the next 7-9 days as we bear this colder air that makes its way here in northeast Kansas.

Looking out further, temperatures gradually start to increase throughout the course of the rest of the work week ending Friday off in the middle to upper 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

